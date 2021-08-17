CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%.
NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 81,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $373.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 5.08. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $42.60.
In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.