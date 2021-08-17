CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 81,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $373.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 5.08. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CleanSpark stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 867.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of CleanSpark worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

