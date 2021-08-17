CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Critical Contrast

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and Verint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 47.50 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -26.40 Verint Systems $1.27 billion 2.18 -$7.27 million $2.65 16.11

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verint Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23% Verint Systems -0.04% 14.88% 5.67%

Volatility & Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.08, suggesting that its stock price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CleanSpark and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verint Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 245.96%. Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $65.57, indicating a potential upside of 53.60%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verint Systems beats CleanSpark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc. engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk. The Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment addresses the security intelligence market. The company was founded by Daniel Bodner in February 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

