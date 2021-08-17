Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Clear Secure stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.64. 7,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,884. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $329,638,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $39,166,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

