Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.60. 410,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,719. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $333.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

