Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

CLSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.65.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $300,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $57,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.