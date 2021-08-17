Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $24.61.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
