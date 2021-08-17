CloakCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $53,195.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $53,195.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 103.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00037456 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,680,992 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.