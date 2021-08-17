CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.10% of CME Group worth $77,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,092 shares of company stock worth $8,509,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.90. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

