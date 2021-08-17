Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.14 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $37.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

