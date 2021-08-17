Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%.

COCP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,172. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.