Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Up 90.7% in July

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the July 15th total of 67,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CCNC opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Code Chain New Continent has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 182.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.55%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter worth $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.