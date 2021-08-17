Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90. Codexis has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $140,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

