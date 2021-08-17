Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.04 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,894,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 327,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 318,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.