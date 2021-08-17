Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Cohu reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cohu by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,341. Cohu has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

