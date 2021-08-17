Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $20.33

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $19.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 800 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
