Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $20.33

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $19.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 800 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

