Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.30 ($6.23) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

