Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 830,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.