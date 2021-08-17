Comparing CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Naspers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 31.33 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Naspers $5.93 billion 13.11 $5.30 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CMG Holdings Group and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Naspers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 4.02, indicating that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group N/A -241.59% 38.18% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Naspers beats CMG Holdings Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Naspers

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

