Comparing ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 45.04% 19.36% 1.59% Independent Bank Group 34.94% 9.41% 1.32%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ServisFirst Bancshares and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Independent Bank Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 45.18%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $74.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Independent Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Independent Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 9.43 $169.57 million $3.13 23.31 Independent Bank Group $696.57 million 4.40 $201.21 million $4.87 14.58

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares. Independent Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats ServisFirst Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions. The company was founded by David R. Brooks in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

