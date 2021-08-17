Comparing Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) & Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 18.25% 6.79% 2.32% Weingarten Realty Investors 18.97% 4.93% 2.27%

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Weingarten Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 6.09 $22.18 million $1.19 16.10 Weingarten Realty Investors $433.92 million 9.25 $112.15 million $1.65 19.05

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weingarten Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Weingarten Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 Weingarten Realty Investors 0 4 2 0 2.33

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.44%. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Weingarten Realty Investors.

Volatility & Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

