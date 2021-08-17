Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Conduent alerts:

CNDT stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21. Conduent has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 349.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 169,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 131,442 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 77.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth about $302,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.