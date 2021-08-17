Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $21.74

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $24.00. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 269 shares trading hands.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Connect Biopharma by 286.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 740,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Connect Biopharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

