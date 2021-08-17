Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $21.74

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $24.00. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 269 shares trading hands.
Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
