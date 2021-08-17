Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 466,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 100,791 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at $4,269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 110,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $877.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.