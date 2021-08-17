Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.09. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $213.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.04. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

