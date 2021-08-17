Constellation (DAG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $351.86 million and $4.09 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00062290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.82 or 0.00913009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00048527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00104237 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

