Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.38. Constellium reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellium.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 50,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.59. Constellium has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

