ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83.

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $981,601.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 925,028 shares in the company, valued at $10,314,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 331,843 shares of company stock worth $3,465,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 43.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.