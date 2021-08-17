Contrasting Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) & FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of FARO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FARO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Owlet and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A FARO Technologies 6.20% -0.30% -0.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Owlet and FARO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 1 1 0 2.50 FARO Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Owlet presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. FARO Technologies has a consensus target price of $117.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.23%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Owlet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owlet and FARO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A FARO Technologies $303.77 million 4.09 $630,000.00 ($0.46) -148.54

FARO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Owlet on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment. The Construction BIM segment offers solutions for as-built data capturing and 3D visualization in building information modeling and construction information management applications. The Emerging Verticals segment includes product design, public safety forensics, and 3D solutions. The company was founded by Gregory A. Fraser and Simon Raab on February 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

