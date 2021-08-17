Cordasco Financial Network Has $104,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.84.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $15.13 on Tuesday, reaching $319.92. 111,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

