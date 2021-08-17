Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOS. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$36.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$980.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

