Cormark Boosts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$46.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$37.50 to C$46.50 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLC. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.06.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$37.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 40.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$26.44 and a 1-year high of C$38.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.77%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

