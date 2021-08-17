Cormark Raises Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$25.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIS. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.83.

TSE SIS opened at C$20.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.31. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$13.04 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

