Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,035 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yelp by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,064 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth $295,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of YELP stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.52 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,411 shares of company stock worth $1,036,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.