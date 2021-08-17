Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,300 Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $40,631,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Veritex by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Veritex by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 97,203 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $3,178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,250 shares of company stock worth $1,826,054 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

VBTX opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

