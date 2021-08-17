Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

