Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $533.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

