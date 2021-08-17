Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $3,995,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,775 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

