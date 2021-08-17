Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CRVS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 million, a P/E ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.