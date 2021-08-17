Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lifted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $449.85. The company had a trading volume of 67,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $410.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $453.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

