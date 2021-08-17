Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 319,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,510,000 after acquiring an additional 51,707 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.85. 67,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $453.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

