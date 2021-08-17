Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Reduced by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $452.34. 1,934,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $453.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.