COVA (COVA) Trading 18.2% Lower This Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market cap of $822,354.60 and approximately $21,812.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.08 or 0.00873828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00159748 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.