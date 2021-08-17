CPChain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.20 million and $117,019.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CPChain has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00431059 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003443 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.84 or 0.01490450 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.