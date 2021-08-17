CRDT (CRDT) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last Week

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One CRDT coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRDT has a market capitalization of $33,727.01 and approximately $801,587.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00892723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00103044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00046234 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT (CRYPTO:CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

