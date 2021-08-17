Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,868 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

