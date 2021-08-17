Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $121,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 87,820 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKE opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

