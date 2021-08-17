Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,034 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

