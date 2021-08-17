Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 237,208 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 359,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. 274,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,782. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

