Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRCT. began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of CRCT opened at $28.16 on Friday. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 3,317,970 shares of company stock worth $100,761,029 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

