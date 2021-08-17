Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Lowered by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.63. 48,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $147.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

